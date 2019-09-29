Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,711,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,392,000 after buying an additional 215,817 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 399,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 2,083,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,363. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

