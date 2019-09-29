MyWish Reaches Market Cap of $89,359.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. MyWish has a total market cap of $89,359.00 and approximately $362.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00190294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.01021076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

