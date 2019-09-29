Narrative Trading Up 51.9% Over Last Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Narrative has a market cap of $93,145.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 51.9% against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01020480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,563,989 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

