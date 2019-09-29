Needham Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Frequency Electronics worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $62,419.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,387 shares of company stock valued at $343,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

