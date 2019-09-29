Needham Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Appian by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPN traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 732,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $20,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $610,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,514,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

