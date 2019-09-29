Needham Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRP. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

KRP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,145.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

