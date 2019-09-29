Nekonium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Nekonium has a market capitalization of $11,595.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,559 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387. Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev.

Nekonium Coin Trading

Nekonium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nekonium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nekonium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

