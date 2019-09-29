Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 222,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,561. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

