Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 403,275 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,725 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 403,275 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369,420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $93,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 416,234 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,674,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 329,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

