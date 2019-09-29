Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Takes $20.19 Million Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 666,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,185,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Sanmina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,884,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SANM traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $32.12. 196,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

