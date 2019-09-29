Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for approximately 4.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,761. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.91, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,653,497.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 7,220 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $632,688.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,461 shares of company stock worth $17,157,806 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

