NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,288. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.21. NewLink Genetics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.