Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Cap Reaches $77,192.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $77,192.00 and $47.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,418,925,869 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.