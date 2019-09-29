NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

