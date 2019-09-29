Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.52.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,582 shares of company stock valued at $37,184,230 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

