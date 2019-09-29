Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $120,596.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,045.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.02108369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.52 or 0.02719890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00667894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00691956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00464805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,596,361,133 coins and its circulating supply is 4,605,861,133 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

