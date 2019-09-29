NIX (NIX) One Day Volume Tops $70,579.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. NIX has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $70,579.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. In the last week, NIX has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,085.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.02105348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.40 or 0.02716960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00669119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00690773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00056487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00468321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012442 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.