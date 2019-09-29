Noble Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Noble Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTOS. Citigroup downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $376,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $9,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,818,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.2% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $8,326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

