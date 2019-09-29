Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,891,926 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.15% of Innoviva worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1,420.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 555,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva Inc has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

