Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 56,967 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 454.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,555. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

