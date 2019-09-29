Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 83.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.57.

Shares of RE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.98. 320,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $268.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

