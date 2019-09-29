Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,780. The firm has a market cap of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 322.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at $614,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

