Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,325. The company has a market capitalization of $895.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

