NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,207,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,714. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

