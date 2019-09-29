NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Update

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 445,435 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 1,520,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,714. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

