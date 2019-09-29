NuShares Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $727.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

