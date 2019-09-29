Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) will report sales of $12.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Nuvectra reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full year sales of $50.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $54.72 million to $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NVTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 449,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.86. Nuvectra has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Nuvectra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nuvectra by 1,431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

