Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1,574.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of D. R. Horton worth $72,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,845. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

