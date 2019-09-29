Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2,824.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Darden Restaurants worth $66,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

