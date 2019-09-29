Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 476,492 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Tableau Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 24.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 40.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DATA. Wedbush lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. First Analysis lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

NYSE DATA remained flat at $$169.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

