Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.56

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.58. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 5,695 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 2,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 442,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 369.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 195,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 153,467 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 130,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 153,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

