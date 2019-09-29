NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.04.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,898. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

