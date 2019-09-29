Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Cap Reaches $10.36 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.01033646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089235 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 590,411,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,363,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

