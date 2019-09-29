ODUWA Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $311,853.00 and $61,460.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002361 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,022.83 or 0.99838257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000737 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.