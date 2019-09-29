Odyssey Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $291,653.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01020480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Bittrex, LBank, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinTiger and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

