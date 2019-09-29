OmiseGO (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $113.80 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00009925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Poloniex, Ethfinex and ABCC. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $113.80 million and approximately $35.34 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDCM, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Coinone, OKEx, IDAX, B2BX, Huobi, CoinEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, BitBay, Koinex, Iquant, BigONE, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Kyber Network, ABCC, COSS, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, CoinBene, Tidex, Exmo, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Braziliex, Crex24, Bancor Network, BX Thailand, Hotbit, Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Ovis, CoinTiger, AirSwap, FCoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Zebpay, Coinsuper, GOPAX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Upbit, Coinnest, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, C2CX, DDEX, TDAX, BitForex, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart, DigiFinex and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

