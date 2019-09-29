Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00016336 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. Omni has a market capitalization of $736,877.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00668493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011411 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,645 coins and its circulating supply is 562,329 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

