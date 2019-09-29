ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 30.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ONE Gas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 237,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 197,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

