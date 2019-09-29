One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,062,000 after buying an additional 228,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,130,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,555,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,116,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,768,000 after buying an additional 47,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

BIDU traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $231.17.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

