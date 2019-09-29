ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 142.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 155,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.30. 1,651,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,541. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.69.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

