Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Cap of $320.08 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $320.08 million and approximately $75.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00007326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,551,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Bibox, Indodax, Gate.io, Koinex, BitMart, Bitbns, Kucoin, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

