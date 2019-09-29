OP Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,218.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, OP Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $26,218.00 and $20.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002340 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00142570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,181.19 or 1.00004505 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000735 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

