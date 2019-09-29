Opus Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Opus has a market cap of $143,274.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Opus has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00192910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.01030276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.