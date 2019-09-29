O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,560 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.92.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.48. 266,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $314.14 and a twelve month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

