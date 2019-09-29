OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Sunday, June 2nd.

OGI remained flat at $C$6.22 during trading on Tuesday. 671,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.37.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

