Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 67,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,860. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $310.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 860,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,156,791.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,521,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,019. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

