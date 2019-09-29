Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Down 27.0% in September

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Otelco news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $329,806.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 149,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Otelco by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OTEL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Otelco has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 72.29% and a net margin of 13.40%.
About Otelco
Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.
