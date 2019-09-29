Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Down 8.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09, 455,954 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 440,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.