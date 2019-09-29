Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 494,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ remained flat at $$6.27 on Friday. 91,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,612. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

