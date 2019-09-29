Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.23).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

